RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 Date Announced: How to Download; Result Date Here

The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Group D Result 2022 date is finally declared for all interested candidates. More than 1 crore aspirants who appeared for the Railways Group D vacancy were patiently waiting for the result date to be announced. The Railway Recruitment Board has finally announced that the RRB Group D CBT result will release on or before 24 December. Candidates can check the result on the official website of RRB -rrbcdg.gov.in once released on the scheduled date.

Candidates must take note of the RRB Group D Result 2022 date. One must keep checking the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in to know the exact RRB Group D CBT result details. The Railway Recruitment Board will announce more details on the official website once the result date comes near. It is important for the aspirants to stay alert.