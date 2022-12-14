RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 Date Announced: How to Download; Result Date Here
RRB Group D Result 2022: The RRB Group D CBT result will release on or before 24 December.
The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Group D Result 2022 date is finally declared for all interested candidates. More than 1 crore aspirants who appeared for the Railways Group D vacancy were patiently waiting for the result date to be announced. The Railway Recruitment Board has finally announced that the RRB Group D CBT result will release on or before 24 December. Candidates can check the result on the official website of RRB -rrbcdg.gov.in once released on the scheduled date.
Candidates must take note of the RRB Group D Result 2022 date. One must keep checking the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in to know the exact RRB Group D CBT result details. The Railway Recruitment Board will announce more details on the official website once the result date comes near. It is important for the aspirants to stay alert.
Any changes in the result date will be informed to the aspirants via the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. To know more, you have to check the details announced on the site.
RRB Group D Result 2022: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the RRB Group D 2022 exam was conducted between 17 August and 11 October for all candidates who registered for it on time.
The answer key and question paper was released in October. Now, the candidates are waiting for the RRB Group D CBT result to release so they can check their scores.
It is important to note that candidates who will qualify for the CBT exam will be allowed to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) exam.
Therefore, one must go through the RRB Group D Result 2022 carefully, once it is released on 24 December, as per the date mentioned on the official notice.
RRB Group D CBT Result 2022: How to Download
Here are the simple steps aspirants should follow to check the RRB Group D CBT Result 2022 online:
Visit the official website of RRB - www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
Click on the RRB Group D CBT Result link on the homepage.
Once the result opens, check the details mentioned on it carefully to see if you have qualified for the next round.
Download the Group D CBT Result from the website to take a proper look at it.
Take a printout of the result for future use.
