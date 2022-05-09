ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 922 Non-Executive Posts, Details Here

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released an official recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for 922 non-executive posts.

The application window is open from 7 May and the last date to apply for the same is 28 May 2022. The candidates who are willing to work for the ONGC can apply through the company's official website at www.ongcindia.com.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), which will be followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (as applicable).