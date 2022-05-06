RBI Policy & Inflation: Why the Salaried Class May Not Get Any Real Relief

It is not very clear what changed between 8 April and 4 May this year. On 8 April, the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unanimously voted to keep the policy rate unchanged at 4% and the policy stance accommodative with a focus on withdrawal of accommodation. In plain English, “accommodative with a focus on withdrawal of accommodation” simply means that the central bank was well aware that there was too much liquidity sloshing around the system and it needed to slowly start tightening it.

But by 4 May (based on an off-cycle meeting between 2 May and 4 May by the MPC), the RBI decided to increase the policy rate by 40 basis points with immediate effect and start on the liquidity tightening path by increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 4.5%. CRR is the ratio of the total deposits that a commercial bank needs to maintain as liquid cash with the RBI. The CRR does not earn any interest. By increasing the CRR by 50 basis points, the RBI was sucking out about Rs 87,000 crore of cash out of the system.