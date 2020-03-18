RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the 2019-20 Mains Examination of Assistant recruitment due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The RBI had released the result of the Prelims Exam for Assistant Recruitment on 3 March 2020. According to the official notification of RBI, the Assistant 2019 mains recruitment examination was scheduled on 29 March 2020 in all the examination centers across the country.

RBI said in a statement which was posted on the official website, it said "In view of threat of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in the larger interest of candidate's safety and well-being, the online Main examination has been postponed. The fresh date/s for the examination will be announced later on the bank's website."