RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2019 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the 2019-20 Mains Examination of Assistant recruitment due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The RBI had released the result of the Prelims Exam for Assistant Recruitment on 3 March 2020. According to the official notification of RBI, the Assistant 2019 mains recruitment examination was scheduled on 29 March 2020 in all the examination centers across the country.
RBI said in a statement which was posted on the official website, it said "In view of threat of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in the larger interest of candidate's safety and well-being, the online Main examination has been postponed. The fresh date/s for the examination will be announced later on the bank's website."
RBI Assistant Mains Recruitment Exam 2019-20 Pattern
RBI will also release the admit card for the mains exam on the department's official website. Through this recruitment process, 926 assistant posts will be enrolled across the country. In the mains recruitment exam, a total number of 200 questions will be asked by the candidates which will be of 200 marks. Candidates will get 135 minutes to solve the exam.
|Name of Tests
|Total Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Reasoning
|40
|40
|30 minutes
|English Language
|40
|40
|30 minutes
|Numerical Ability
|40
|40
|30 minutes
|General Awareness
|40
|40
|25 minutes
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|40
|20 minutes
|Total
|200
|200
|135 minutes
Mains exam question paper will be divided into five sections. These four sections include Reasoning, English, Numerical Ability and Computer Knowledge.
Candidates who will clear the RBI Assistant Mains Examination 2019-20 will be called for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list after qualifying the LPT.
