Railways Announce Panel 2 Results for Ajmer Junior Engineer Post

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday, 23 April, announced the result of Panel 2 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) under CEN NO.03/2018 for Ajmer Region.

All such candidates who have appeared in RRB JE Exam 2018 can download the RRB JE Final Result 2019 for Panel 2 from the official website of RRB Ajmer.

A total of 48 candidates are qualified under RRB Ajmer Division. The final result as been prepared on the basis of a candidate’s performance in the Computer Based Test 1 (CBT 1), Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 2), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination.

The candidates can check the roll number of selected candidates for Junior Engineer for Track Machine, Carriage and Wagon, Diesel Mechanical, Mechanical (Workshop), Electrical, General Services, Electrical, TRD, Electrical (Workshop), S And T, Signal, S and T, Telecommunication under various categories.