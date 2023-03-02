Odisha Police Constable Answer Key Released; Download From odishapolice.gov.in
Odisha Police Constable Answer Key: The answer key was released on 28 February 2023 on odishapolice.gov.in.
The Odisha Police State Selection Board officially released the Constable answer key recently for those candidates who were eagerly waiting for it. Interested candidates can download the Odisha Police Constable answer key from the official website of the board - odishapolice.gov.in. One should download the key from the website as soon as possible and check the details mentioned on it. You can download your probable scores with the help of the answer key that is formally declared online.
Candidates are advised to take a proper look at the Odisha Police Constable answer key that is available on the official website - odishapolice.gov.in. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were eagerly waiting for the answer key to release. The Odisha Police State Selection Board has finally released it for the interested applicants who were waiting.
It is important to note that the Odisha Police State Selection Board will announce all the important details regarding the recruitment process on its official website - odishapolice.gov.in. Candidates should keep a close eye on the website if they want to get selected for the vacant posts.
Odisha Police Constable Recruitment: Important Details
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Odisha Police Constable written examination was formally conducted on 26 February 2023, for all candidates who registered for the same.
The written examination was held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm by the State Selection Board. Candidates who appeared for the exam should stay alert now to know the latest announcements regarding recruitment.
The Odisha Police Constable answer key was officially released on 28 February, on the official website. You can check and download the answer key now.
It is important to note that the recruitment process is being conducted to fill 4790 vacancies of Constable (Civil) posts. Candidates should know these important details.
Odisha Police Constable Answer Key: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps to download the Odisha Police Constable answer key online:
Go to the official website - odishapolice.gov.in.
On the homepage, find the Odisha Police Constable answer key link and click on it.
A new page will open on your screen.
Enter the required login details carefully to view the answer key.
The Constable answer key will appear on the screen.
Download the answer key from the website for your reference.
