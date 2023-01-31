MPPEB Group 2 Admit Card 2023 Out: How to Download Sub-Group 3 Exam Hall Tickets

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has formally released the admit card for sub-group 3 which includes Swachhta Nirikshak, chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog posts Combined Recruitment Test 2023.

Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam are requested to download the MPPEB Group 2 admit card 2023 from the official website. The website that one should visit to check and download the hall tickets is esb.mp.gov.in.

One must check the details mentioned on the admit card carefully after downloading it from the website.