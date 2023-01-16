LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply To Fill 300 Vacancies, Details Here
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for the recruitment process on licindia.in from 15 January.
The Life Insurance Corporation Of India has officially released the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 notification for all interested candidates. As per the latest details released recently, the online registration for the recruitment process is scheduled to begin on 15 January 2023. The LIC Assistant Administrative Officer Exam 2023 will be held to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. One must register as soon as the process begins on the scheduled date on the website.
As per the latest details mentioned on the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 notification, the registration process will take place on the official website - licindia.in. One can also go through the details on the notification by visiting the official website. It is important to note that the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies.
All interested applicants should note that the registration process for the recruitment will take place online only. The ones who are interested to apply must fill out the form by the last date.
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Important Details
According to the details stated on the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 notification, the minimum age to apply for the recruitment process is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years.
The application form fee for recruitment is Rs 700 for general candidates, Rs 85 for SC/ST candidates, and Rs 85 for PwBD candidates. One must take note of these details if they are applying for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023.
To know more about the recruitment process that is being conducted by the Life Insurance Corporation Of India, you have to go through the announcements on the website - licindia.in.
The exam dates and rules will also be mentioned there for all candidates so they can stay informed.
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - licindia.in.
Click on the 'Careers' tab and you will find the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 registration link.
Enter your personal details carefully such as Name, Email ID, Phone Number, etc, in the provided space.
You will receive your registration number and password which you have to enter to access the application form.
Fill out the application form carefully by providing the right details.
Upload scanned copies of the documents and pay the application fee.
Tap on submit to complete the process and take a printout of the form for your reference.
