LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply To Fill 300 Vacancies, Details Here

The Life Insurance Corporation Of India has officially released the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 notification for all interested candidates. As per the latest details released recently, the online registration for the recruitment process is scheduled to begin on 15 January 2023. The LIC Assistant Administrative Officer Exam 2023 will be held to recruit candidates for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist. One must register as soon as the process begins on the scheduled date on the website.

As per the latest details mentioned on the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 notification, the registration process will take place on the official website - licindia.in. One can also go through the details on the notification by visiting the official website. It is important to note that the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies.