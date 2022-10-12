MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts; Eligibility, Fee, & More

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has notified about the recruitment process for various posts like Assistant Grade-3, Steno-Typist, and Security Guard posts. This MP High Court recruitment is being conducted to fill up 40 vacancies. The pay scale is expected to be between Rs 19500 and Rs 62000 under level 4.

The candidates can fill in the online application form on the official website at mpvidhansabha.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies before 10 November 2022.

Have a look at the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process for MP High Court Recruitment 2022