MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts; Eligibility, Fee, & More
Interested candidates can apply for MP High Court Recruitment process at mpvidhansabha.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh (MP) Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has notified about the recruitment process for various posts like Assistant Grade-3, Steno-Typist, and Security Guard posts. This MP High Court recruitment is being conducted to fill up 40 vacancies. The pay scale is expected to be between Rs 19500 and Rs 62000 under level 4.
The candidates can fill in the online application form on the official website at mpvidhansabha.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies before 10 November 2022.
Have a look at the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process for MP High Court Recruitment 2022
MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The interested candidates willing to apply for MP High Court Vacancy 2022 must have passed the 12th class or one year of graduation from a recognized university. A one-year Diploma or Certificate in Computers is also acceptable.
Candidates willing to apply for the MP High Court Assistant Posts should have a CPCT Score Card from MPIT and be able to type 300 words in 10 minutes in Hindi.
Candidates applying for MP High Court Steno Typist Posts should be able to type 8-0 words per minute in Hindi Stenography. They should also have a CPCT Score Card from MPIT. The candidate will have to pass the medical and physical eligibility for MP High Court Security Guard Posts.
The candidate must be between 18 and 40 years of age.
MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The candidates will be selected depending on the following:
Objective-Type Written Exam consists of questions on General knowledge of MP and Computers - 50 Marks
Skill Test - 50 Marks
Interview - 15 Marks
MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
The candidate will have to pay Rs. 450/- if they belongs to unreserved category while the candidates from OBC, SC, ST and EWS will have to pay Rs. 300/-
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.