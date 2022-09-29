IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration Date, Exam Details Here
The interested candidates between the age 17.5 to 21 can register themselves on the website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in
Indian Air Force is all set to recruit both males and females for the Agniveervayu for Intake 01/2023. The interested aspirants who are willing to get recruited in the Indian Air Force in 2023 can register themselves on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test mode.
The registration process for the Agniveervayu 2023 exam will begin in November 2022 and the exam will be conducted in January 2023. According to the official notice, "Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates and on-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023. For updates, you may follow our web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in”
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Details
IAF Agniveervayu Notification Date- October/November 2022
IAF Agniveervayu Registration Starting Date- First Week of November 2022
IAF Agniveervayu Registration Last Date- Not yet announced
IAF Agniveervayu Exam Date- January 2023
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The Agniveervayu aspirants must have passed the Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination from any listed Education Board with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.
OR
The aspirants must have two years of vocational course from Education Boards listed with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.
Candidates can also have a three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course)
Age Limit: The candidates applying for the Agniveervayu recruitment must be between 17.5 to 21 years
