PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon; Exam To Be Held On 29 September

Check the website and steps to download the PM YASASVI 2023 Admit card. The exam is scheduled for 29 September

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
PM Yasasvi 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to issue the admit card for PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 anytime soon. Students who are willing to appear for the exam and have registered for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) can log in to the official website at yet.nta.ac.in to get access to the admit card download link.

As per the official schedule, the National Testing Agency has scheduled the Yasasvi Entrance Test 2023 on Friday, 29 September 2023. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The question paper will have a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs and the candidates will get 150 minutes to complete the exam.

How To Download PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023?

  • Visit the official website of PM YASASVI at yet.nta.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the PM YASASVI Yojana admit card 2023 download link

  • A new page will appear on the screen.

  • You will have to enter all the mandatory details like registration number and date of birth or password

  • The PM YASASVI admit card download link will be appear on the screen

  • You will be able to download the admit card in PDF format

  • Take a printout of PM YASASVI Yojana admit card 2023 for future need.

Candidates will have to carry a few necessary documents with them along with the admit card to the PM YASASVI exam. The acceptable forms of photo identification include:

  • Aadhar Card

  • Passport

  • Valid School Identification Card

Topics:  Admit Card   NTA 

