IBPS Mains Exam Result 2020 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Lockdown
The result of the IBPS clerk examination has been postponed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). According to the official notification, the result of IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam will be released after the lockdown.
The notification released by the IBPS on their website said, “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders”.
It is being said that the IBPS clerk result will be made available on the official website anytime after 15 April. The IBPS Clerk examination was organised on 19 January 2020 by the department at different centers across the country.
Applicants who will pass the IBPS main examination will be called for an interview. Call letters for this will be made available after the release of the main exam results.
A total number of 190 questions of 200 marks were asked in the main examination. Through the IBPS Clerk 2020 recruitment exam, 12,075 clerk posts are to be filled in different banks. The application forms for the rescruitment process were made available from 17 September 2019 and ended on 9 October 2019. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official site of IBPS.
