IBPS Mains Exam Result 2020 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Applicants who will pass the IBPS main examination will be called for an interview. Call letters for this will be made available after the release of the main exam results.

A total number of 190 questions of 200 marks were asked in the main examination. Through the IBPS Clerk 2020 recruitment exam, 12,075 clerk posts are to be filled in different banks. The application forms for the rescruitment process were made available from 17 September 2019 and ended on 9 October 2019. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official site of IBPS.