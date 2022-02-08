ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL Introduces Prepaid Recharge Plan of Rs 197; Check Validity, Other Details

BSNL Rs 197 recharge plan comes with a validity of 150 days.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check details of BSNL Rs 197 prepaid recharge plans.</p></div>
i

BSNL 197: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom company, has been introducing some new, long-term and affordable prepaid recharge plans. This new development comes after almost all telecom operators increased the price of prepaid recharges.

Recently, BSNL has introduced its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 197. Here are the details of the same.

Also Read

BSNL Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers

BSNL Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers
ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan Details

The new BSNL prepaid recharge of Rs 197 comes with 150 days of validity. It offers 2GB daily internet data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/ day for first 18 days. The speed of internet will be restricted to 40 kbps after the completion of 18 days.

Since the validity of the plan is 150 days, customers will continue to receive incoming calls for the said period. However, for outgoing calls, a top-up will be required after first 18 days.

Customers availing this recharge will also get subscription to ZING mobile streaming.

All BSNL users must note, that the new BSNL Rs 197 plan is listed under 'PLAN Extension' category on BSNL's website. It is available across all circles, reported Gadgets360.

Also Read

BSNL’s 28-Day Validity Prepaid Plan: Check Price and Other Details

BSNL’s 28-Day Validity Prepaid Plan: Check Price and Other Details

Recently, BSNL also increased the validity of its its long-term plan of Rs 2,399. Earlier, the same plan was valid for 365 days. However, with the new offer, it will now be valid for 425 days.

Check this space regularly for further updates about BSNL other recharge plans.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT