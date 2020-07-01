IIT-Madras Launches Online Diploma & BSc Course, No JEE Required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an online diploma and BSc course in data science and programming. The course will be taught entirely online while exams will be held offline. The course has no age limit and students who have passed class 12 can apply for the exam. With these courses, the institute aims to reach a large number of students.

Class 12 students applying to the course, will be required to enroll in a foundation course for the degree. However, students who hold a college-level degree can directly enroll.

Based on when they exit from the course, students can graduate with a certificate, diploma or a graduate degree. Based on eligibility, interested candidates will be required to fill a form and pay an application fee of Rs 3,000 for the qualifier exam.