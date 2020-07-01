IIT-Madras Launches Online Diploma & BSc Course, No JEE Required
Students wishing to join the course can apply on the official website: onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an online diploma and BSc course in data science and programming. The course will be taught entirely online while exams will be held offline. The course has no age limit and students who have passed class 12 can apply for the exam. With these courses, the institute aims to reach a large number of students.
Class 12 students applying to the course, will be required to enroll in a foundation course for the degree. However, students who hold a college-level degree can directly enroll.
Based on when they exit from the course, students can graduate with a certificate, diploma or a graduate degree. Based on eligibility, interested candidates will be required to fill a form and pay an application fee of Rs 3,000 for the qualifier exam.
Students who exit the course after completing the foundation course will receive a certificate. If the student exists after one year, he/she will receive a diploma. After completing three years, the student will be awarded a degree. The entire course is divided into six semesters.
Students wishing to join the course can apply on the official website: onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. Applications for the course will open shortly and the closing date is 15 September.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.