15 Months and Counting: SAU Refuses To Pay Stipend to Afghan Students

An Afghan national, I am a PhD student at the South Asian University in New Delhi. I enrolled in a programme in October 2020 but was unable to travel due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Immediately after the enrollment, the university informed us about the online classes. Despite frequent requests to the university, informing them about the technical and logistical issues that we face in our country, they were adamant about conducting online classes.

They asked us to stay in our respective countries and continue with online classes. From October 2020 to July 2021, the classes for two semesters were conducted online.