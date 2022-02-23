RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: How to Apply for the Post?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started to accept applications from interested candidates for the post of Assistant. The candidates interested to apply have to be eligible for the post.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its recruitment drive, is trying to fill a total of 950 vacant posts in various offices.

Candidates who are eligible and want to apply for the post can do so by applying online on the RBI's official website www.rbi.org.in.

RBI has announced that the last date to apply online for the position of Assistant is 8 March 2022. The ones who will apply within the time period will be considered for the next process.

Only eligible candidates can apply for the post in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).