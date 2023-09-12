The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially issued the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 for all concerned candidates. You can download your Bihar Police admit card from csbc.bih.nic.in. It is important to note that the admit cards are declared only for those candidates who registered for the written exam on time. People who were patiently waiting for the hall tickets to be released can download them now. All the registered candidates should stay alert.
The Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 is an important document. Candidates must download their respective Bihar Police admit card from csbc.bih.nic.in before the examination starts. Nobody will be allowed to sit for the exam on the scheduled dates without their hall tickets. You can also check the latest announcements from the board on the aforementioned website while downloading the admit cards.
Registered candidates are requested to keep their login credentials handy while downloading the Constable admit cards from the official website. You will not be able to check your hall ticket without entering the required information on the website.
Bihar Police Admit Card 2023: Important Exam Dates
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam is set to be held on 1 October, 7 October, and 15 October. Everyone preparing to appear for the written exam should know the dates.
After downloading the Bihar Police admit card 2023 from the official website, you must check the details mentioned on it carefully. Go through your personal information, photograph, and signature on the hall ticket.
Candidates are requested to contact the board officials immediately if there are any errors. Make sure to cross-check every piece of information to avoid problems later on.
You must also check the exam date, time, centre, and other details. The Bihar Police Constable exam will be conducted in two shifts, as per the latest details.
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download
Let's go through the steps you must follow to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC).
Find the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card link on the homepage and click on it.
Enter the asked details and click on submit.
The Bihar Police admit card will display on your screen.
Download the hall ticket and check the details carefully before the exam.
