Inside The Arunachal Paper Leak Scam: Broken Dreams, Cash-For-Jobs, and a Murder

Two days after the exam for the post of Assistant (Civil) Engineer in the Arunachal Pradesh government was conducted by the APPSC on 29 August 2022, Gyamar Padung — a resident of Itanagar and an aspirant himself — filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station alleging irregularities in the exam.

Padung, in his complaint against the APPSC, alleged that several questions from the exam were distributed to students at a coaching centre by a teacher named Akhilesh Yadav.

"There are serious possibilities and hints of a big network of coordinated scam and rampant corrupt practices in exams conducted by the APPSC over the years. These must be properly unearthed and the people behind them appropriately punished," Padung said in his complaint to the Itanagar Police.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Itanagar police. The SIC then arrested10 people, including the APPSC’s deputy secretary cum exam controller Taket Jerang, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) amounting to fraud, cheating, and breach of trust.

In October 2022, the probe was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on request of the Arunachal Pradesh government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Pema Khandu.