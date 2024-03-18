GATE 2024 Scorecard: Release Date, Validity, Last Date, and Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bangalore announced GATE 2024 Result on Saturday, 16 March 2024 on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who have qualified the GATE exam must note down that their scorecards will be released on 23 March 2024. The last date to download the GATE scorecard is 1 January 2025.
Candidates must remember that they can download the GATE scorecard free of cost from 23 March to 31 May only, after which they have to pay an amount of Rs 500. GATE scores are valid for a period of three years, and right now the scorecards will be released for only successful candidates. Candidates who failed to qualify GATE 2024 will have to wait a little longer for the scorecards.
GATE 2024 Scorecard Release Date
GATE 2024 scorecard will be released on Saturday, 23 March 2024.
Where To Download GATE 2024 Scorecard?
Once released, the GATE scorecard can be downloaded on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
GATE 2024 Result Date
This year, GATE result was declared on Saturday, 16 March 2024.
How To Download GATE 2024 Scorecard?
Follow below steps to download the GATE 2024 scorecard.
Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the GATE Scorecard 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your GATE Scorecard will show up.
Check your scores and other details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
GATE Scorecard 2024 Validity
Candidates must note down that the GATE scorecards are valid only for a period of three years from the date of official result.
GATE 2024 Counselling
The official dates for GATE 2024 counselling have not been released by the concerned officials yet. However, they are expected to be out soon.
