AP SI Admit Card 2023 Released: Check slprb.ap.gov.in; Know How to Download Here
AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2023: You can download the SI admit card from slprb.ap.gov.in till 15 February.
The State Level Police Recruitment Board has officially released the AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2023 on Sunday, 5 February 2023. According to the latest official details available as of now, candidates can download the AP SI admit card 2023 from the website - slprb.ap.gov.in. The official website contains all the latest updates and announcements from the State Level Police Recruitment Board. Interested candidates are requested to go through the details on the website today, on Monday, and stay updated.
The AP SI admit card 2023 is an important document that all candidates must download if they have registered to appear for the exam. As per the details, the AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2023 are available online on the website - slprb.ap.gov.in for all registered candidates. One must download the SI admit card as soon as possible.
All the important details such as name, roll number, exam centre, exam time, etc, are mentioned on the hall ticket so interested candidates must take note of the details before appearing for the AP SI exam.
AP Police SI Admit Card 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, the AP Police SI admit card can be downloaded from 5 February to 15 February by all registered candidates. The exam admit card is already released and candidates must download it within the last date.
An official notice on the website states, "Download of Hall Tickets for Preliminary Written Test of SCT SIs (Civil and APSP) is enabled from 5.00 PM on 05.02.2023 to 05.00 PM on 15.02.2023".
According to the official details available on the website, the AP Police SI preliminary written test will be conducted on 19 February 2023. The exam is divided into two shifts.
The first exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the second exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2023: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2023 online:
Visit the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in.
Click on the AP Police SI Hall Tickets link on the homepage.
Enter your registered login details in the provided space carefully.
Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Go through the details on the admit card and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the hall ticket.
