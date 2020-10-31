T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan End Punjab’s Winning Streak

On Episode 50 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Rajasthan’s 7 wicket win over Punjab that ended their five match winning steak.

Steve Smith elected to bowl first after winning the toss and the decision looked like a great one when Archer picked up Mandeep Singh’s wicket on the last ball of the first over. However, Chris Gayle was in THE zone on the day as he scored 120 runs for the second wicket with skipper KL Rahul.

He got out on 99 though, in the final over, even as Punjab posted 185/4.

Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa started the chase brilliantly, scoring 48 runs in the first 4 overs. Stokes got out on a 50, Uthappa on 30, Samson made 48 but they pretty much always looked in control of the chase. Smith and Butler than guided the team home helping them collect 2 vital points that helps keep their campaign alive.