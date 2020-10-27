T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Punjab Trump Kolkata, Enter Top Four

On Episode 46 of The T20 Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Punjab’s major turnaround that has seen them win five matches on the trot, including the win over Kolkata on Monday night. The team is now placed fourth in the standings and with matches against Rajasthan and Chennai next, the playoffs berth is theirs to lose.

On Monday night in Sharjah, KL Rahul elected to bowl first and Kolkata were reduced to 10/3 by the second over with Maxwell picking a wicket off the second ball of the match. Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill then steadied things with an 81-run stand but after the skipper got out on 40, there was a steady fall of wickets. Shubham finally got out on 57 as Punjab restricted them to 149/9.

Punjab’s chase was smoothe sailing even though skipper KL Rahul got out on 28. ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle partnered Mandeep Singh as both scored half centuries and Punjab won by 8 wickets, in the penultimate over.