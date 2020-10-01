‘Rajasthan Didn’t Adapt Well to The Conditions,’ Admits Smith

Smith said that the team "probably didn't adapt to the dimensions and the wicket".

"We also dropped a few catches which cost us. It is about forming whatever XI is best for the conditions we are facing... We will wait and see. Disappointing tonight but we need to keep moving forward," he said.

Smith also ended up facing his Australia teammate and star fast bowler Pat Cummins. He fell to Cummins in the latter's very first over having made just three runs.

"It wasn't a great battle (with Cummins), he won easily... Spoke to him now and he said you smack those in the nets, sometimes you just get a good one," he said.