Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Grabs 1st Place With Hat-Trick

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets on 9 April. With this win, Kolkata have climbed to the third position in the IPL 2023 points table.

The highest wicket-taker of the Kolkata team, Sunil Narine, grabbed three wickets in his third match and took his tally to six wickets, subsequently moving up to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.