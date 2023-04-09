Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Grabs 1st Place With Hat-Trick
TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Rashid Khan recorded the first hat-trick of IPL 2023, and also his first in the tournament
Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets on 9 April. With this win, Kolkata have climbed to the third position in the IPL 2023 points table.
The highest wicket-taker of the Kolkata team, Sunil Narine, grabbed three wickets in his third match and took his tally to six wickets, subsequently moving up to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.
Despite defeat, Gujarat Titans' stand-in skipper, Rashid Khan grabbed the first position in the Purple Cap IPL 2023 rankings. He took the first hat-trick of the season and also his maiden IPL hat-trick, helping him take his tally to eight wickets.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 8 wickets (3 matches)
3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 8 wickets (2 matches)
4. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 6 wickets ( 3 matches)
5. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 6 wickets (3 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal, currently, is at second position with Mark Wood trailing behind at third place with 8 wickets. Ravi Bishnoi is at fourth position with six wickets.
Another Gujarat bowler, Alzarri Joseph, climbed to the fifth position after grabbing two wickets in his third match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
