IPL Points Table: RR Breaks Punjab Winning Spree, Jumps to Fifth

Rajasthan Royals edged past Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets in match 50 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, 30 October.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have managed to break Punjab’s winning spree. KXIP who were unbeaten from the last 5 matches came into this game by beating Kolkata Knight Riders. They posted 185/4 courtesy Chris Gayle's 99-run knock.

But Rajasthan Royals' opener Ben Stokes came out all guns blazing as he hammered a quickfire 50 off 26 balls. He was ably supported by Sanju Samson who chipped in with 48 runs.