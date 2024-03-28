ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan Royals at Second Position; Know Latest Details

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top teams and total points after the RR vs DC match on Thursday, 28 March.

IPL
The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match. One should note that Rajasthan Royals played against Delhi Capitals in the match on Thursday, 28 March. The details are available after the latest match and cricket fans in India must know them. They should know the top teams in the points table and the positions of other teams. Cricket fans should note that the top teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for the playoffs.

The IPL points table 2024 is changed depending on the points gained by the winning teams. The RR vs DC IPL match today, Thursday, 28 March, was quite thrilling. Fans are excited to know the top teams on the points table after the latest match. One should note that the winning team gets two points after the match.

As per the latest official details available after the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Thursday, RR won against DC by 12 runs. Now, it is time to take a look at the top points of all teams in the ongoing tournament.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings After RR vs DC Match

According to the official details, Chennai Super Kings is leading the IPL points table. Rajasthan Royals is at second position and Sunrisers Hyderabad at third position in the table. Cricket fans should note the points carefully.

Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Thursday, 28 March, here:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)422001.979
Rajasthan Royals (RR)422000.8
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)221100.675
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)211000.2
Punjab Kings (PBKS)221100.025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)22110-0.18
Gujarat Titans (GT)22110-1.425
Delhi Capitals (DC)02020-0.528
Mumbai Indians (MI)02020-0.925
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)01010-1

