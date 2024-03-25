ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: RR at Top, Position of All Teams After RCB vs PBKS Match

IPL Points Table 2024: Check out the latest position of all teams after RCB vs PBKS match on 25 March 2024.

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. The season opener match of IPL 2024 was played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was won by CSK by 6 wickets.

IPL points table is a real time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table qualify for the playoffs.

IPL Points Table 2024 After RCB vs PBKS March Today

The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. Currently, Rajasthan Royals (RR) is leading the IPL 2024 points table with 2 points. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is following closely behind.

Below is the latest and updated position of all teams in the IPL standings table after today's match between RCB and PBKS. The match was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

IPL 2024 Points Table

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Rajasthan Royals (RR)211001
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)211000.779
Gujarat Titans (GT)211000.3
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)211000.2
Punjab Kings (PBKS)221100.025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)22110-0.18
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)01010-0.2
Mumbai Indians (MI)01010-0.3
Delhi Capitals (DC)01010-0.455
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)01010-1
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on IPL Points Table 2024.

