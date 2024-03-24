IPL 2024: Despite Defeat, DC Captain Rishabh Pant Is Happy To Be Back on Field

Indian cricket fans were eagerly waiting for Delhi Capitals' first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Punjab Kings to watch Rishabh Pant make his comeback after a 14-month break following a near-fatal accident.

Pant stepped onto the field for his first competitive match after undergoing several surgeries following a horrific car crash in December 2022 while travelling to his hometown town Roorkee from New Delhi.