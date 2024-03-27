ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL Points Table 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins Against Mumbai Indians; Details

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top teams after the SRH vs MI match on Wednesday, 27 March, are stated here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially began on 22 March, according to the schedule. One should note that the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match was played today, Wednesday, 27 March. Cricket fans across India are waiting to look at the updated IPL points table 2024 after the latest match to know the leading teams. The top teams are changed after every match. One should know the latest points table and the details after each match.

According to the latest official details, the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match on Wednesday, started at 7:30 pm IST. The match was played in Hyderabad. Cricket fans across the country are keeping track of the latest details because they are excited to watch their favourite players. The IPL points table 2024 is updated after the matches.

As per the official details, Sunrisers Hyderabad won against Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. The SRH vs MI match on Wednesday was full of excitement and the results are finally out. Fans should note the updates.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top Teams After SRH vs MI Match

CSK is leading the points table followed by Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. One should note that the next match is between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Let's take a look at the updated IPL 2024 points table after the SRH vs MI match today, Wednesday, 27 March:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)422001.979
Rajasthan Royals (RR)211001
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)221100.675
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)211000.2
Punjab Kings (PBKS)221100.025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)22110-0.18
Gujarat Titans (GT)22110-1.425
Delhi Capitals (DC)01010-0.455
Mumbai Indians (MI)02020-0.925
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)01010-1

Topics:  Mumbai Indians   SRH   IPL points table 

