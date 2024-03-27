IPL Points Table 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins Against Mumbai Indians; Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially began on 22 March, according to the schedule. One should note that the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match was played today, Wednesday, 27 March. Cricket fans across India are waiting to look at the updated IPL points table 2024 after the latest match to know the leading teams. The top teams are changed after every match. One should know the latest points table and the details after each match.

According to the latest official details, the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match on Wednesday, started at 7:30 pm IST. The match was played in Hyderabad. Cricket fans across the country are keeping track of the latest details because they are excited to watch their favourite players. The IPL points table 2024 is updated after the matches.