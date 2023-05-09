IPL 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Anu Malik Watch Mumbai Defeat RCB

Various celebrities turned out to watch the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and music director Anu Malik were snapped sitting in the stands as they enjoyed the clash between two of the best teams of the tournament.

Shahid Kapoor was photographed in the stands in a blue denim jacket, which he paired with a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. Shahid looked simple yet smart as he was clicked enjoying the match. Senior music composer Anu Malik was also spotted in a green polo shirt as he was seen sitting with his focus narrowed down on the match going in front of him.