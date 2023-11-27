IPL 2024: It's Official! Hardik Pandya Returns to Mumbai in All-Cash Deal

Cameron Green Moves to Bangalore

While the all-cash transfer deal saw Mumbai not send a player to Gujarat to replace Pandya, they did however have to trade Cameron Green with Royal Challengers Bangalore in order to be able to free up the funds to be able to bring in the now former Gujarat skipper, who was earning Rs 15 crore a season, and also have enough left in their auction purse for 19 December.

"In a separate trade, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping ₹17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches. The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees," said the IPL's Monday afternoon press release on the two trades.