IPL 2024: Full List of Mumbai Indians' Players Released & Retained

On the final day of IPL 2024 retentions, the Mumbai Indians released England fast bowler Jofra Archer. In addition to him, the following players have been released: Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs and Duan Jansen.

Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff, and Cameron Green are among the international players who will remain with the team through the 2024 campaign.

Earlier, Romario Shepherd was traded by the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants just before the Sunday retention deadline.

Mumbai has a purse of INR 15.2 crores before the IPL auction, which takes place in Dubai on December 19.