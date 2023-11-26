IPL 2024: Full List of Mumbai Indians' Players Released & Retained

On the final day of IPL 2024 retentions, the Mumbai Indians released England fast bowler Jofra Archer. In addition to him, the following players have been released: Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs and Duan Jansen.
Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff, and Cameron Green are among the international players who will remain with the team through the 2024 campaign.
Earlier, Romario Shepherd was traded by the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants just before the Sunday retention deadline.
Mumbai has a purse of INR 15.2 crores before the IPL auction, which takes place in Dubai on December 19.
Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:
IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians - Players Retained
Rohit Sharma
Dewald Brevis
Suryakumar Yadav
Ishan Kishan
Tilak Varma
Tim David
Vishnu Vinod
Arjun Tendulkar
Cameron Green
Shams Mulani
Nehal Wadhera
Jasprit Bumrah
Kumar Kartikeya
Piyush Chawla
Akash Madhwal
Jason Behrendorff
Romario Shepherd (Trade)
IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians - Players Released
Mohd. Arshad Khan
Ramandeep Singh
Hrithik Shokeen
Raghav Goyal
Jofra Archer
Tristan Stubbs
Duan Jansen
Jhye Richardson
Riley Meredith
Chris Jordan
Sandeep Warrier
