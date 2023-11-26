Join Us On:
IPL 2024: Full List of Mumbai Indians' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | #MumbaiIndians have released England pacer #JofraArcher, #Jhye Richardson, #TristanStubbs & #DuanJansen

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
On the final day of IPL 2024 retentions, the Mumbai Indians released England fast bowler Jofra Archer. In addition to him, the following players have been released: Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs and Duan Jansen.

Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff, and Cameron Green are among the international players who will remain with the team through the 2024 campaign.

Earlier, Romario Shepherd was traded by the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants just before the Sunday retention deadline.

Mumbai has a purse of INR 15.2 crores before the IPL auction, which takes place in Dubai on December 19.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians - Players Retained

  1. Rohit Sharma

  2. Dewald Brevis

  3. Suryakumar Yadav

  4. Ishan Kishan

  5. Tilak Varma

  6. Tim David

  7. Vishnu Vinod

  8. Arjun Tendulkar

  9. Cameron Green

  10. Shams Mulani

  11. Nehal Wadhera

  12. Jasprit Bumrah

  13. Kumar Kartikeya

  14. Piyush Chawla

  15. Akash Madhwal

  16. Jason Behrendorff

  17. Romario Shepherd (Trade)

IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians - Players Released

  1. Mohd. Arshad Khan

  2. Ramandeep Singh

  3. Hrithik Shokeen

  4. Raghav Goyal

  5. Jofra Archer

  6. Tristan Stubbs

  7. Duan Jansen

  8. Jhye Richardson

  9. Riley Meredith

  10. Chris Jordan

  11. Sandeep Warrier

