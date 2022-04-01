IPL – A Cricket and Commercial Blockbuster

It wasn't the intention but the IPL became cricket's moment of azaadi, the tipping point of internal freedom from control and restrictions. Just as India's liberalisation unshackled an economy chained by regulation and control, the IPL freed up cricket and unlocked fresh energy.

For players, IPL is cricket's 'bypass stent' that eases a career stifling blockage and introduces a new route to the top. Players no longer have to slave for years in domestic cricket to get rewarded – instead, they can paradrop to the top (like sons of film stars and politicians) by taking the IPL shortcut. This 'opening' is as significant as discovering a new route to Everest or granting a bright student a double promotion in class.

Talented players without Ranji experience get noticed in state leagues by IPL 'spotters' and find themselves sharing a dressing room with Thala MSD and King Kohli.

This is possible because the IPL made BCCI selectors redundant and removed them from the equation. Ajay Jadeja explains this best: Earlier, players were desperate to please 5 selectors who controlled the careers of 1,000 first-class players. But the IPL appointed hundreds of spotters who search for talent and break BCCI's monopoly over selection. Jadeja astutely points out that the IPL has moved cricket from consistency (needed in Ranji and Tests) to intent and impact, from solid defense to tactical aggression.

Players, liberated in spirit, don't have to attend formal coaching in cricket academies anymore; they instead receive online education by watching the IPL. With Brain Lara and other experts breaking down the finer points and performing live demos from a television studio dugout, priceless cricket gyaan is available for free.