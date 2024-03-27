IPL 2024: ‘Have To Look At Both Mahi Bhai & Rutu, It’s Confusing,’ Jokes Chahar

Chennai Super Kings have started IPL 2024 on a very positive and joyous note as they have already bagged 4 points after earning two victories in the first two games of the season. This is nothing new for a team as successful as CSK, who have a history of record-breaking performances.
However, what's new is that the team this year is not playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni but the young star Ruturaj Gaikwad. Before the beginning of their campaign, Dhoni announced his decision to step down from CSK's leadership and handed it over to Gaikwad, who so far has handled it very well.
Deepak Chahar, however, shed light on how is it not having Dhoni as the skipper anymore and playing under Gaikwad. When asked about how it feels to now look at Gaikwad and not Dhoni for instructions and field setup, Chahar gave a rather interesting response.
"I generally speak to them about the fielding but now I have to look at both of them- Mahi bhai as well as Ruturaj as they both set the fielding so have to ask them sometimes. It is a little confusing as to where should we look but Ruturaj is doing really well and he is leading the team well," Chahar said, revealing that the team still looks at Dhoni for instructions and the only difference is they now look at Gaikwad as well.
Deepak Chahar, on Tuesday, picked two wickets against Gujarat Titans during Chennai Super Kings' second contest in IPL 2024. Playing an instrumental role in pulling off a successful defense, Chahar dismissed both the Gujarat openers, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.
Chahar also spoke about his role in the team and how he tries to fulfill the responsibility leveled on his shoulders. "Generally, ever since I started playing I have been given the responsibility to bowl three overs in the powerplay. It's a difficult task but I try to fulfill the team's requirements and the role given to me," said the star CSK pacer.
He also spoke about the newly launched two bouncer rule and how it helps the bowlers as he said, "Obviously because if you bowl a bouncer or slow bouncer n first 2-3 balls, the batter gets ready as to where will the bowler bowl the next ball. But with two bouncers, you can change the length anytime. So as a batter, it keeps on playing in the mind where will the next ball be bowled. So obviously, that doubt is generated and I think, with two bouncers bowlers also get support."
