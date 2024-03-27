IPL 2024: Hussey Explains How Dube Turned Short Ball Weakness Into His Strength

Shivam Dube impressed everyone with his stunning performance against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, 26 March at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium as he fired a quick half-entry, to take the team's total to 206/8, which the hosts were able to defend successfully and hence, earned their second consecutive victory of the season.

Dube scored 51 runs off just 23 balls, with 5 sixes and 2 fours coming off his bat. When he walked in to bat, CSK were two down for 104 runs. Building up a strong partnership with Daryl Mitchell, he took the team to 184/4 before getting caught by Vijay Shankar off Rashid Khan's delivery.