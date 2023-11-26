IPL 2024: Full List of Delhi Capitals' Players Released & Retained

On Sunday, the Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Marsh. Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mustafizur Rahman are among the 11 players that the team has released.

Shaw's retention by DC was a subject of some conjecture, particularly following his lackluster performance at bat in the 2023 IPL. However, he has been kept on, whereas Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Chetan Sakariya have been let go.

With the IPL auction in Dubai next month, DC now have a purse of INR 28.95 crore. There are still nine spots available on the squad.