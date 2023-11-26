Join Us On:
IPL 2024: Full List of Delhi Capitals' Players Released & Retained

#IPL2024 | #DelhiCapitals have retained #RishabhPant and #PrithviShaw while they have released #ManishPandey.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2024: Full List of Delhi Capitals' Players Released & Retained
On Sunday, the Delhi Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Marsh. Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mustafizur Rahman are among the 11 players that the team has released.

Shaw's retention by DC was a subject of some conjecture, particularly following his lackluster performance at bat in the 2023 IPL. However, he has been kept on, whereas Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Chetan Sakariya have been let go.

With the IPL auction in Dubai next month, DC now have a purse of INR 28.95 crore. There are still nine spots available on the squad.

Here's the full list of players retained and released by the franchise:

IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals - Players Retained

  1. Rishabh Pant

  2. Pravin Dubey

  3. David Warner

  4. Vicky Ostwal

  5. Prithvi Shaw

  6. Anrich Nortje

  7. Abishek Porel

  8. Kuldeep Yadav

  9. Axar Patel

  10. Lungi Ngidi

  11. Lalit Yadav

  12. Khaleel Ahmed

  13. Mitchell Marsh

  14. Ishant Sharma

  15. Yash Dhull

  16. Mukesh Kumar

IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals - Players Released

  1. Rilee Roussow

  2. Rovman  Powell

  3. Manish Pandey

  4. Sarfaraz Khan

  5. Phil Salt

  6. Mustafizur Rahman

  7. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

  8. Ripal Patel

  9. Priyam Garg

  10. Aman Khan

  11. Chetan Sakariya

