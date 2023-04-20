IPL 2023: Gujarat Coach Gary Kirsten All Praise For Team's Top-Scorer Shubman

Since the time Shubman Gill has been with Gujarat Titans, his run as an opener in T20 cricket has been sparkling. Gill was an integral figure in the franchise's winning run in IPL 2022 last year, making 483 runs in 16 innings at an average of 34.5 and a strike rate of 132.33.

The right-handed opener entered IPL 2023 on the back of a sensational season for Team India, scoring centuries in all formats, including a blistering 126 not out against New Zealand in the T20I series-decider at Ahmedabad. In the tournament, Gill is currently the side's leading run-getter with 228 runs in five games, including two fifties.