The Rajat Patidar Story: When Talent Met Opportunity With a Dash of Good Fortune

If you didn't already know the Indian Premier League's motto – 'where talent meets opportunity' – the commentators have done a fine job of drilling it into everyone's consciousness over the last few days.

The motto, however, is not without good reason. While the cash-rich Indian league has brought fat pay cheques for some of the biggest names in world cricket, it has also turned out to be a real career opportunity for the budding Indian cricketers, who now have something to aim at, other than the almost impossible India berth.

Twenty-eight-year-old Madhya Pradesh right-hand batsman Rajat Manohar Patidar is one such player who made optimum utilisation of his talent at the IPL stage when it really mattered.