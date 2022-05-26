IPL 2022: What Rajat Patidar Did Was Very, Very Special, Says Virat Kohli

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli praised the "very, very special" performance of Rajat Patidar, the unlikely hero of Royal Challengers Bangalore's 14-run win in the Eliminator match of IPL 2022 over newbies Lucknow Super Giants.

On Wednesday, at the Eden Gardens, Patidar cruised to a 49-ball century to remain unbeaten on 112 to set the base for Bangalore's victory and set up their Qualifier 2 clash with Rajasthan Royals on Friday in Ahmedabad.

"The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I have been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team. What he did was very, very special, I don't think that anyone should take that for granted. You should understand the excellence of the innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that," said Kohli in a post-match chat video with Patidar uploaded on IPL website.