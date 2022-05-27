Rajat Patidar Postponed His Wedding to Play IPL 2022, After Surprise RCB Call-Up

Rajat Patidar, who played a match-winning knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of IPL 2022, is having one of the best times on the field but, incidentally he wasn't even supposed to be playing cricket in May and instead was slated to get married during that time.

The 28-year old went unsold in the IPL mega auction earlier in February and with no major cricketing events scheduled in the country during the cash-rich league, the cricketer's family wanted to make use of the break he got from sport and get him married.

However, destiny had some other plans for Rajat. The right-hander batter was called-up by RCB as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia on April 3 after a few matches of the ongoing IPL season.