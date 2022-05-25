IPL 2022 Eliminator: Patidar Gets 50 & Maxwell Departs; RCB 86/3 vs LSG
Rain delayed the toss by close to an hour in the Eliminator between LSG and RCB at Eden Gardens.
After Faf du Plessis' first ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants, Virat Kohli was the second RCB wicket to fall for 25 when Avesh Khan had him caught at deep third man in the 9th over.
Kohli and Rajat Patidar put on a 66-run stand for the second wicket before Glenn Maxwell joined the party at the Eden Gardens.
Asked to bat first, RCB had a horror start as a brilliant first over from Mohsin Khan resulted in the wicket of Faf du Plessis for a golden duck.
However, from then on in, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar dug in and decided to rebuild. While Kohli kept the scoreboard moving slowly at his end, Patidar tried to cut loose, but had to be watchful initially.
Patidar went especially big in the final over of the powerplay, scoring 20 runs from Krunal Pandya’s second over, giving RCB some much needed momentum after the early wicket.
Patidar and Kohli went on to put on 66 runs together, before Avesh Khan had the former India captain caught at deep third man for 25. Patidar though finished the over with a monster six, and was approaching his half-century as well.
TOSS
KL Rahul has won the toss for Lucknow Super Giants and opted to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2022. The start of the game was delayed due to rain in Kolkata.
LSG have made two changes in Jason Holder and K Gowtham going out for Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera. RCB have brought back Mohammed Siraj into the playing XI.
“It's a used wicket, but it looks a decent batting wicket. This ground is pretty small, so you can catch up towards the end. Siraj is back in the team. Calmness in the dressing room is the most important. We have got some good players in the team, who thrive for this occasion. Looking forward to playing tonight. We celebrated the game (DC v MI) as a fan, we need to play some good cricket tonight,” Faf du Plessis said.
“We will bowl first. Simple reason, looks like a good wicket, we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully we will get some swing and take few early wickets. Gowtham and Jason miss out, Krunal and Chameera come in. We were not able to utilize Jason who was batting at no. 8. It is always good if the top three set up the game for your team. Hooda has playing well, and the other guys are looking forward to do well,” KL Rahul said.
Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
