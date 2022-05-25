IPL 2022 Eliminator: Patidar Gets 50 & Maxwell Departs; RCB 86/3 vs LSG

Asked to bat first, RCB had a horror start as a brilliant first over from Mohsin Khan resulted in the wicket of Faf du Plessis for a golden duck.

However, from then on in, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar dug in and decided to rebuild. While Kohli kept the scoreboard moving slowly at his end, Patidar tried to cut loose, but had to be watchful initially.

Patidar went especially big in the final over of the powerplay, scoring 20 runs from Krunal Pandya’s second over, giving RCB some much needed momentum after the early wicket.

Patidar and Kohli went on to put on 66 runs together, before Avesh Khan had the former India captain caught at deep third man for 25. Patidar though finished the over with a monster six, and was approaching his half-century as well.