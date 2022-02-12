ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal Goes to Rajasthan Royals For Rs 6.5 Crore

The 31-year-old leg-spinner has 114 IPL appearances to his name so far and was in RCB colours in the 2021 season.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yuzvendra Chahal will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022</p></div>
i

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 6.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday, 12 February.

IPL 2022 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal Goes to Rajasthan Royals For Rs 6.5 Crore

(Photo: The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

Chahal, who recently reached the milestone of 100 wickets in ODIs during the series at home against the West Indies, had a base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL auction.

The 31-year-old leg-spinner has 114 IPL appearances to his name so far and has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the past. In the 2021 edition of the IPL, Chahal was a key part of RCB's campaign.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×