IPL 2022 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal Goes to Rajasthan Royals For Rs 6.5 Crore
The 31-year-old leg-spinner has 114 IPL appearances to his name so far and was in RCB colours in the 2021 season.
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a sum of Rs 6.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday, 12 February.
Chahal, who recently reached the milestone of 100 wickets in ODIs during the series at home against the West Indies, had a base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL auction.
The 31-year-old leg-spinner has 114 IPL appearances to his name so far and has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the past. In the 2021 edition of the IPL, Chahal was a key part of RCB's campaign.
