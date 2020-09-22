Watch: Virat Kohli Celebrates RCB’s Big Win Over Hyderabad

De Villiers was jubilant because of the way his team won. He heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal and Shivam Dube, who pegged the Sunrisers’ batting line-up back in the last five overs. Sunrisers needed 43 runs in the last five overs with Jonny Bairstow playing at 61* (41). In came Chahal, who cleaned bowled Bairstow and Vijay Shankar on consecutive deliveries to inspire an RCB comeback.

Skipper Kohli was particularly happy with the win as his team won defending a total that was not even 170.

“On a pitch that was difficult for the bowlers in the 2nd half, especially because of the dew, the boys showed a lot of character today,” he added.

Devdutt Padikkal, the 20-year old Karnataka batsman, set the momentum for RCB at the start. Opening in his debut game in the IPL after amassing 609 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and over 500 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he counter-attacked from the start. With a strong backlift, he was able to generate a lot of power with his wrists, which made Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch at the other end to play the second fiddle. He scored 56 runs with a strike rate of 133.33.

“It was a great feeling [to start off with a win]. Last year, we couldn’t start off well so we wanted to make sure that we got a win straight up this year. This [win] will set the momentum and hopefully, we can carry this on,” said Padikkal.