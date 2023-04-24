Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Know How To Book Match Tickets Online

The Indian Premier League 2023 is going on and cricket fans in the country are quite excited about the matches. The IPL 2023 next match is between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). It is important to note that the match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 25 April. Fans of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians can watch the match either at the venue or in their homes. To watch the match at the venue, one needs to buy tickets.
As per the latest official details available as of now, the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match is scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 25 April. Cricket fans in India should take note of the important details and book their tickets beforehand if they want to watch the teams at the venue.
Everyone should note that the GT vs MI Indian Premier League 2023 tickets can be booked online before the match begins on Tuesday. According to the time mentioned on the official schedule, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Steps to Book Tickets
Here is the step-by-step process you should follow to complete the Gujarat Titans VS Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match ticket booking:
Visit the official IPL 2023 ticket partner website - www.bookmyshow.com.
You have to sign up using your Google account details.
Now, enter your mobile number and country code in the provided space.
Once you tap on submit, you will be redirected to the homepage where you have to select the IPL 2023 city.
Select the city to see all the matches.
Select the IPL Tickets option and choose the match date for which you want the tickets.
Select your match, seats, and other preferences by following the steps mentioned online.
Click on proceed to make the payment online.
Select whether you want the tickets to be delivered or want to collect them from the counter at the IPL venue.
Once the process is over, you will receive a confirmation message.
Cricket fans are advised to get their tickets beforehand otherwise all tickets will be sold out. You must check the official website immediately and book your tickets for GT vs MI match on Tuesday, soon.
