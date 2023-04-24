Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Know How To Book Match Tickets Online

The Indian Premier League 2023 is going on and cricket fans in the country are quite excited about the matches. The IPL 2023 next match is between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI). It is important to note that the match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 25 April. Fans of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians can watch the match either at the venue or in their homes. To watch the match at the venue, one needs to buy tickets.

As per the latest official details available as of now, the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match is scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on 25 April. Cricket fans in India should take note of the important details and book their tickets beforehand if they want to watch the teams at the venue.