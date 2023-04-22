IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Produce Remarkable Turnaround To Score 214 Against Mumbai

Punjab Kings produced a remarkable retaliation with the bat, in their battle against Mumbai Indians in match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite reeling at 83/4 at one stage, they managed to accumulate 214 runs from their 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai set the tone at the start, with Cameron Green getting the better of his country-mate, Matthew Short, in only the third over of the match. However, despite losing a key overseas player, the Indian domestic batting pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide decided not to let the wicket affect the flow of runs.