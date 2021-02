Full List of Players Sold in the 2021 IPL Auction

At Thursday's mini IPL auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player sold in an auction after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs.16.25. He beat Yuvraj Singh's earlier record of Rs.16 crore when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Morris, 33, thus, automatically also became the highest earning foreign player in the IPL. He pushed Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, bought for Rs.15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders last year, to the second place.