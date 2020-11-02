All-Star Line-Up But What Went Wrong For Kings XI Punjab?

"A lot could have (been different)," Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said after his team's campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Sunday evening.

Rahul is right. A lot of things could have been different for the Punjab-based franchise had they managed to hold onto their nerves and handled the pressure better in crunch situations.

After being almost down and out for a place in the playoffs, the team made a grand comeback and registered five wins on the trot, which included three convincing ones against top three teams -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.