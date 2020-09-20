DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?

The second match of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 will be held between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 20 September. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Kings XI Punjab went into the IPL 2020 auction with the biggest purse available and like every year, they were expected to splash a huge amount of money in acquiring the services of some of the big names.

The Delhi Capitals are the only current team to have never appeared in a final and qualified for the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in seven years.

Here is everything you need to know about the first IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab:

When and what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI PunjabI Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 20 September

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Match be held?

The Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.