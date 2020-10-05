Ashwin Warning Finch About Mankading Has Ponting Smiling in Dugout

Ponting had said before travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the IPL that he would be having a discussion with Ashwin about Mankading, a topic on which the coach and player had expressed radically opposing views.

While Ashwin had said that he would do it again, Pointing was against running out the batsman in that fashion.

"He (Ashwin) made me get on a podcast with him when I first arrived here, to have a good open chat about it. I think we're both on the same page. He feels he did everything in the rules and laws of the game and he's absolutely right,” the former Australia skipper said.