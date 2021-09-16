Gujarat's New Cabinet To Take Oath at 1:30 pm Amid Reports of Infighting in BJP
The swearing-in ceremony, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed due to reports of infighting amidst the BJP
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place on Thursday, 16 September, at 1:30 pm at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar. The oath ceremony was earlier scheduled for Wednesday, 15 September, but was later postponed due to reports of infighting amidst the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet that the first Cabinet meeting of the Council of Ministers, led by Bhupendra Patel, will take place at 4.30 pm on Thursday in Gandhinagar, reported ANI.
Earlier, ANI, quoting sources, reported that over 20 ministers are to be sworn in as ministers, with the majority of the ministers in the previous CM Vijay Rupani's Cabinet most likely to be dropped.
However, according to The Hindu, no minister of the previous administration is likely to be a part of the new Cabinet as part of BJP's 'no repeat' formula, keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats.
BJP MLAs Naresh Patel and Raghav Patel Added to Cabinet
Meanwhile, BJP MLAs Naresh Patel and Raghavji Patel have been added to the new Cabinet, reported ANI.
"I received a call a few minutes ago from the party's state chief CR Paatil. I'm grateful to PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda for including a person like me in the state Cabinet," Naresh Patel told ANI.
Raghavji, too, thanked the party's high command. "Happy to see my ambition of becoming a Cabinet minister fulfilled today by BJP. Decisions taken by PM Modi and Amit Shah are 100 percent correct. I've seen it over years. I trust the decision of 'no-repeat theory' in Cabinet," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Revolt is Unlikely: Reports
Senior leaders in the party were reaching out to those who are likely to be dropped as ministers, ANI reported.
"There is a massive exercise going on to see that leaders who won't be accommodated in the cabinet do not feel left out," sources said, as per ANI.
NDTV reported that many senior ministers, who fear being dropped, were unwilling to give in. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was reportedly fighting to keep his place.
However, NDTV quoted sources as saying that a revolt was unlikely as Amit Shah was engineering the entire exercise on the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Even the top leaders will have to accept whatever the leadership says because of the stature of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and no politician, especially in the BJP in Gujarat, can openly challenge the calls they take," an MLA was quoted as saying by NDTV.
What Happened on Wednesday
The oath ceremony was scheduled to be held on Wednesday but was deferred at the last minute. Elaborate arrangements had been made at the Governor's House, where large hoardings were also put up. In addition, a stage had been erected inside the Raj Bhavan, and the police were deployed in large numbers. Banners outside the Raj Bhavan initially showed 15 September as the date of swearing-in. Later, all the banners were taken down, and the governor's office said the event had been postponed to Thursday.
NDTV had quoted sources saying that differences over the new council of ministers led to the sudden reschedule.
BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday, 13 September.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV, The Hindu and PTI)
